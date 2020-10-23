Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Winmark stock opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.28 and its 200-day moving average is $155.64. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Winmark by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.