Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 99,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

