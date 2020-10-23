Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

NYSE:WGO opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

