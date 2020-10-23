Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Down 11.7%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price traded down 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $50.39. 3,122,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 763,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 164,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,678,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 276,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

