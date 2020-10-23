Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $275.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $248.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Workday’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDAY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.20.

Shares of WDAY opened at $220.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.10 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $248.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,210 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.20, for a total transaction of $1,173,292.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Workday by 97.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Workday by 275.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 118.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

