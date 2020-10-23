Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Yintech Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ YIN opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Yintech Investment has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $525.89 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Yintech Investment worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

