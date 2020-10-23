Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,122,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.