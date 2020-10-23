Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,122,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,876,000 after acquiring an additional 127,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

