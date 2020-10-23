Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INN. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $607.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.06. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 46,343.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

