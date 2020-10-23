Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ION Geophysical posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on IO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ION Geophysical by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.98. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

