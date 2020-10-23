Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.12). USA Compression Partners reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.24 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on USAC. ValuEngine downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.15%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.