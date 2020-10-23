Zacks Investment Research Cuts eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Price Target to $18.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its target price reduced by Zacks Investment Research to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.86.

EGAN opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $565.33 million, a PE ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.81. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $48,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,763.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,422. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in eGain by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in eGain by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

