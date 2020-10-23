Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $5.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $159.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.81.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 53.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 429.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

