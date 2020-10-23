Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cubic (NYSE:CUB) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:CUB opened at $60.99 on Monday. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. State Street Corp increased its position in Cubic by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 390,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cubic by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cubic by 6.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

