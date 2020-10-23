Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $1,307,350.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,955,000 after acquiring an additional 786,961 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,031,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,967,000 after acquiring an additional 728,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,317,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 633,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 121,370 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.