Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ANDE. ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Andersons has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.20.

ANDE opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $788.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after buying an additional 162,429 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

