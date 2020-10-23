Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.76.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2,152.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,449,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 19.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

