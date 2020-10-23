Zacks Investment Research Lowers DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt cut DS Smith to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.32.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.