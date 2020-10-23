Zacks Investment Research Lowers Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium (NYSE:EQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of EQ opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,018,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Equillium by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

