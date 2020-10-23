Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ferro (NYSE:FOE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Ferro stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.77. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 626,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $254,000.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.