Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.71. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $66.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,614,000 after acquiring an additional 387,237 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,646 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,269,000 after buying an additional 190,884 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.