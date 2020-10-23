Zacks Investment Research Lowers SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKM. TheStreet raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 68.6% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

