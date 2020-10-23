Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ferro (NYSE:FOE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $13.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -195.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.77. Ferro has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferro by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $185,000.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

