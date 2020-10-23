Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Grafton Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GROUF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Grafton Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

GROUF stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grafton Group (GROUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.