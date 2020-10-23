Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NASDAQ:EDU) Financial Comparison

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhongchao and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.45 $4.05 million N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 7.61 $413.33 million $2.59 66.36

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zhongchao and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 9 1 3.10

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $165.90, suggesting a potential downside of 3.48%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.85% 12.98% 5.61%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats Zhongchao on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English. It also provides language training courses, including English, as well as other foreign languages, such as German, Japanese, French, Korean, Italian, and Spanish; operates a full-time private primary and secondary school in Yangzhou seeking a full curriculum with a focus on English; develops and edits educational materials for language training and test preparation; and offers online education programs that include college, K-12, and pre-school education. In addition, the company offers overseas studies consulting and overseas study tour services. As of May 31, 2020, it offered educational programs, services, and products to students through a network of 104 schools, 1,361 learning centers, and 12 bookstores. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

