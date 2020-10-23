Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 459,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.