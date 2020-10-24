-$0.09 EPS Expected for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings. Sesen Bio posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sesen Bio.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $138.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.08.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

