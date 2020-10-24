$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 434.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 289,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 76.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 217,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 42.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,669 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after purchasing an additional 179,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

