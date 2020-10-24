$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.56. International Paper reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 1,068.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $46.40 on Monday. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

