$0.76 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will report $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.64.

Shares of ASH opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $898,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

