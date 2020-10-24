$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

