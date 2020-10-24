$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.17 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,518,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09. Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

