$2.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce earnings per share of $2.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $271.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.84. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 430.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

