21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $161.93 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.