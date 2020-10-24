89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETNB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.60.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $411.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $36,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 130.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 23.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 998.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.