A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of AOS opened at $54.93 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.82 million. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

