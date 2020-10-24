A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AOS. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.78.

AOS stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 64,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 106,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

