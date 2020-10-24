ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 27 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 21.85.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

