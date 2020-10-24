Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $115.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after acquiring an additional 359,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

