Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $923,496,000 after buying an additional 359,477 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

ABT stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The firm has a market cap of $187.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

