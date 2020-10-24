AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 285,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

