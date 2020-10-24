AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

