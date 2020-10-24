Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

