Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) Insider Purchases £15,900 in Stock

Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L) (LON:AIF) insider John Nigel Ward bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

Shares of LON AIF opened at GBX 257.80 ($3.37) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 259.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 258.61. Acorn Income Fund Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The firm has a market cap of $39.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.65%.

Acorn Income Fund Limited (AIF.L) Company Profile

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

