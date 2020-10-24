Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADAP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $44,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,387 shares of company stock worth $94,026. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

