adbank Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One adbank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $770,501.72 and approximately $459.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00236462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.01295714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00139917 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 809,790,211 tokens. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.