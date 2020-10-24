ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of ADCT opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $10,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for ADC Therapeutics SA.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADC Therapeutics (ADCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.