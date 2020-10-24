ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 1.27.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

