ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTN opened at $12.42 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $111,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

