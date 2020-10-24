Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advance Auto is taking several initiatives to strengthen and streamline its supply chain to meet the evolving needs of its customers and unlock its long-term margin expansion. The company also continues to make progress on its Do It Yourself (DIY) omnichannel e-commerce platform. The acquisition of the DieHard brand has also allowed it to extend the brand into other automotive and vehicular categories. The firm’s strong balance sheet underscores financial flexibility. However, amid the coronavirus-led uncertainty, the firm has refrained from providing full year 2020 guidance. Also, price competition remains a concern for Advance Auto Parts, as it competes with other automotive retailers. Moreover, increasing costs and rising capital expenditures are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.09.

AAP stock opened at $154.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.15. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after acquiring an additional 425,514 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after acquiring an additional 198,182 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 659,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,975,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $70,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

