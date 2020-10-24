Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

AEIS opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

